You are here:

Selena Gomez announces new single Lose You To Love Me on Instagram; song to debut on 23 October

After teasing her comeback single for a while now across social media, pop singer Selena Gomez has finally announced ‘Lose You To Love Me’, slated to debut on 23 October.

Gomez had been away from the microphone for some time, in order to pursue other projects, such as her recent Netflix show, Living Undocumented.

Sharing a series of pictures - of theatre marquees and the album cover - on Instagram on Wednesday, Gomez wrote, “I gave my all and they all know it", followed by "Rose-coloured glasses all distorted”.

Check out her posts here

View this post on Instagram Rose colored glasses all distorted. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 17, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram

I saw the signs and I ignored it. @spotify

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 17, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Lose You To Love Me. 10.23. @spotify

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 18, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

Back in June, the pop singer confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she had completed her forthcoming album.

“I’m actually done [my new album]. I have to do a few finishing things with it but I’m just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that ‘how was I going to capture that?’ and ‘how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying?’ So, I just kept going, and I’m relieved,” she said.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2019 17:47:10 IST