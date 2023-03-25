Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik spark dating rumours after being spotted at New York restaurant
The alleged couple has meanwhile been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the social media seemed to have erupted following Gomez and Malik's dating rumours.
Love is in the air and a new love story seems to be brewing between popular pop stars Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik. The duo, who sparked dating rumours, were recently spotted together at a restaurant. If reports are to be believed, Gomez and Malik were out on dinner date in New York City on Thursday, 23 March.
It all went viral after a TikTok user posted claiming that her friend, who works as a hostess in NYC, served the rumoured couple. The Tiktoker @klarissa.mpeg shared a text exchange with her hostess friend, according to which Gomez and Malik walking in to the eatery hand-in-hand and were also making out.
The TikTok user also highlighted that Gomez is one among the 18 individuals the former One Direction singer follows on Instagram. It is also being said that the ‘Oh No!’ singer followed back Malik just a few weeks ago.
The alleged couple has meanwhile been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the social media seemed to have erupted following Gomez and Malik’s dating rumours.
A user said, “My jaw is on the floor??? Zayn and Selena??????????” Another wrote, “Zayn and Selena ooooh I love this song.” While an account commented, “Selena and Zayn allegedly actually dating???? I’m here for this”, another said, “Somehow finding out zayn and Selena are going on date fixed the whole mood for me.”
While Selena Gomez quietly wrapped her romance with The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart, Malik – who earlier dated Gigi Hadid for years – has a two-year-old daughter with her, Khai. Hadid and Malik parted ways in October 2021.
