Keeping in view the history of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber and their romantic involvement with Justin Bieber, fans have turned it into a full-blown online war, taking sides for the celebrity they feel is the right one. While Selena and Justin broke up a few years back, the singer is now married to Hailey Bieber which didn’t go well with a lot of Selena Gomez fans who have been continuously targeting Hailey through hateful comments and also slammed her a lot of times for intentionally mocking the Calm Down singer. While both Selena and Hailey have time and again clarified about having no hard feelings for each other, fans are still in the mood to let it go. Doing it yet again, Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram story to speak out in favour of Hailey Bieber.

Noting that Hailey reached out to her to speak about receiving ‘death threats’ and ‘hateful negativity’, Selena added that fans need to stop all of these as no one deserves to experience such hate and bullying. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” she wrote.

Reacting to this, Hailey also shared another story and thanked Selena for speaking out for her. In a long note emphasising building community, unity, empathy, and compassion, Hailey noted how the “ongoing narrative” between her and Selena on social media can create “extreme division” and thus everyone needs to be more thoughtful before posting anything.

“In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion,” she added.

Rumoured feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Over the past several weeks, speculations about a supposed feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have kept the internet abuzz. With fans assuming that Hailey is intentionally hitting out at Selena through different posts, this was fuelled after the singer announced taking a break from social media.

In a most recent one, many were left wondering after Hailey along with her friend Kylie Jenner were supposedly shading Selena on TikTok.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.