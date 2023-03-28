It has been quite a long time since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber called it quits. The former couple have clearly moved on with their lives. Justin is married to model Hailey Bieber while Selena is also rumoured to be dating singer Zayn Malik. While things have finally ended between the former couple for good, it seems that fans are not yet ready to move on as they continue pitting Selena and Hailey against each other on social media. With Hailey reportedly taking intentional digs at Selena through social media posts, she continues to face hate messages and backlash from fans. Recently, the two seemed to have made up when Selena came out to defend Hailey and asked her fans to not spread such negativity. Expressing her gratitude for the same, the model while taking to her Instagram stories also thanked the ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ singer for speaking out in her favour.

As the two seem to be on friendly terms now, Hailey has recently dropped a ‘like’ on Selena’s latest Instagram post. Sharing a throwback picture on her IG feed, Selena can be donning a purple string bikini while sporting blonde hair. Showing off her curves and toned midriff, the singer also added a caption that reads, “TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!”

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)



While fans went all crazy over the picture and showered the post with likes and comments, Hailey Bieber also dropped a ‘like’ on it. Notably, this also grabbed the attention of social media users who took to the comment section and pointed it out.

Selena and Hailey speak out for each other

Days after Hailey Bieber faced the wrath of Selena Gomez fans over her alleged attack on the singer through social media posts, Selena took to her Instagram story and shared that she has been contacted by Hailey over the “death threats” that she has received on social media. While speaking out in her support, Selena also asked her fans to not spread “hate” and “negativity”.

On the other hand, Hailey also took to her IG story and thanked the singer for her support. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as she and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” a part of her post read.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.