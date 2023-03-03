Amid all the online drama over rumoured feuds with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner and her announcement of taking a break from social media, Selena Gomez took some time off for her family and spent some quality time in her native Texas. Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer-actress shared a couple of pictures from a special fishing trip that she went on with her family, adding a sweet caption to it. She can be seen sharing the frame with her nine-year-old sister Gracie and her stepfather, Brian Teefey. This came days after her name got roped in a social media tussle after she shared a video of her ‘over-laminated eyebrows’, following which Kylie Jenner also shared a picture of herself along with Hailey Bieber while indirectly taking a jibe at the ‘brow’ thing.

Meanwhile, Selena, who seemingly is trying to keep things off her mind and avoid any kind of negativity was seen sharing a good deal of time with her family. Adding pictures from her trip to Texas, she wrote, “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”

Dressed in a comfy printed sweatsuit, the Calm Down singer can be seen proudly posing with the big catch that she made during her fishing trip. While the first picture shows Gomez posing with her sister and her stepfather as the two sisters hold onto their catches, the second picture shows little Gracie giving the singer a big hug.

Other pictures show the trio enjoying a boat ride while posing for the camera. Selena also shared a short clip from the boat ride as the family relaxes and enjoys the sun and the view.

For the unversed, Gracie Elliott Teefy is Gomez’s youngest sibling whom she shares with her mother Mandy Teefey, and stepfather Brian Teefey.

Online drama surrounding Selena Gomez

The singer was found in the center of a drama last week after she shared a video on her TikTok handle saying how she ‘over-laminated’ brows. Following this, Kylie Jenner who is said to be a good friend of the singer also shared another post on Instagram, that social media users deemed to be an attempt to mock Gomez.

Sharing close-up clicks of her and Hailey Bieber’s eyebrows on her IG story, Hailey added a caption that read, “This was an accident?”.

While the singer’s fans got all irked and upset with their ‘mean’ reaction, a few days later, Gomez announced taking a break from social media. While she temporarily deactivated her TikTok account for a brief time, both her TikTok and Instagram are still active.

