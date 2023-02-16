Singer-actress Selena Gomez is among those few celebrities who opened up about battling depression and anxiety. Gomez who reportedly started dating Justin Bieber in late 2010, remained in an on-again/off-again relationship with him until 2018 when the two finally parted ways. However, this took a toll on her mental health and subjected her to a struggle that she faced in the aftermath of what she deemed an ’emotionally abusive’ relationship. Speaking of which, she recently also spoke about the kind of online hate that she had to face following her breakup. Opening up on what prompted her to hand over her Instagram account to her assistant, she said that she was getting affected by the “mean” and hateful messages on social media.

Selena Gomez gets candid on receiving online hate post-breakup

The Only Murders In The Building actor, who recently featured on Vanity Fair’s 2023 Hollywood cover, got candid with the magazine and spoke about her breakup and its impact on her mental health.

“I went through a hard time in a breakup and I didn’t want to see any of the feedback, not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus someone else. There were a lot of nice comments but my mind goes directly to the mean ones,” she said.

Without directly mentioning Justin proposing to now-wife Hailey Bieber, Gomez also noted how she got “inundated with information that she didn’t want” from an early age.

Furthermore, the Rare singer also spoke about her decision to step away from social media by handing over her Instagram handle to her assistant. “People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she added.

Besides this, Selena also revealed that the only social media application that she particularly tunes into is TikTok stating that she finds it “a little less hostile.”

