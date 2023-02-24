Following Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s ‘unintentional’ jibe at Selena Gomez over her ‘brows’, the Calm Down singer has announced about taking a break from social media. In a TikTok video shared recently by the Rare Beauty founder, she said about having the best friends, and the best fans, and about loving herself further adding that she will be taking a brief break from social media. Gomez also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a post confirming the same with her fans. Notably, this comes at a time when Selena Gomez has topped the Instagram game by becoming the most followed female on the social media platform. After beating Kylie Jenner, she presently has 382 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in her TikTok video, the singer while pouring her heart to her fans said, “I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier. I’m good. I love who I am. I don’t care. I’m big. I’m not. I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media, ’cause this is a little silly”, further adding that she will meet her fans sooner than later but after taking a break from everything for the time being.

In her Instagram post, Gomez shared a picture of herself and wrote, “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social).”

Notably, this is not the first time when the singer took a break from social media. Following her struggle with depression and health issues, Selena Gomez had taken a break to avoid any kind of negativity or backlash from people.

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber ‘shading’ Selena Gomez

Shortly after Gomez shared a video on her TikTok showing off her “over-laminated” brows, Kylie Jenner also shared another picture of herself with the caption “this was an accident”, unintentionally posting it on her eyebrows.

She also shared a picture of Hailey Bieber’s brows, making the internet go irked with their actions. Fans started calling out the duo for bullying Gomez on social media.

