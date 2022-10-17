Justin Bieber’s relationship with actress-singer Selena Gomez had always been the talk of the town, especially between 2011 and 2014 when the two continued to remain on an on-and-off basis. However, after finally breaking up, Justin got married to Hailey Baldwin, now called Hailey Bieber. Since then, several reports have surfaced suggesting a feud between Gomez and Baldwin, owing to their connection with Justin Bieber. However, putting rest to all such rumours, a few pictures of the two of them have now taken over the entire internet and left fans surprised.

It was during the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles that both Selena and Hailey were in attendance as guests. In a show of unity, the two were seen clicking pictures together and seemed quite at ease. The pictures which were shared widely on social media show Selena and Hailey at the event and all smiles as they posed for pictures. Photographer Tyrell Hampton also shared a picture on his Instagram which Hailey also liked. Apart from that, fan accounts also shared the pictures widely.

Both the ladies looked stunning in black attires.

Check some posts:

While Justin was nowhere to be seen in the pictures, these indeed went viral in no time as fans stormed the internet and hailed the two women for coming together amid rumours of ongoing conflict. A user commented “love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic”, while another wrote, “THE INTERNET IS GOING TO BREAK.”

Some also went on to find their bit of fun for the day with comments like “Justin Bieber’s new wallpaper”, “this post will go down in history”, “Tyrell just photographed history… this will be your most iconic pic of the year I fear”, etc.

Hailey Bieber on rumours of conflict with Selena

Notably, the pictures come weeks after Hailey during an interview addressed such reports of an ongoing conflict with Gomez. Denying anything as such, she said there has been no drama between them and she respects Selena a lot.

Further, also clearing the air over rumours of her relationship with Justin colliding with Gomez’s, Hailey clarified that she started dating Justin a long time after he broke up. “When Justin and I ever started dating or seeing each other, he was not in any kind of relationship ever, at any point. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship,” she said.

On 13th September 2018, Justin and Hailey got legally married and have been going strong since then.

