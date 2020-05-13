You are here:

Seinfeld, Emmy-winning '90s sitcom created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, to air again on Zee Cafe

One of the greatest sitcoms of the American television — Seinfeld — is set to return on Zee Cafe and entertain its Indian audiences. Many networks have chosen to air re-runs of popular shows during the coronavirus lockdown.

Seinfeld will air on Zee Cafe and Zee Cafe HD on weeknights at 7 pm.

Created by comic stalwarts Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the show ran on NBC for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

The series featured Seinfeld as a fictionalised version of himself, and mostly focuses on his personal life with a handful of friends and acquaintances, including best friend George Costanza (Jason Alexander), friend and former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and neighbour across the hall Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Seinfeld won 10 Primetime Emmy awards, 3 Golden Globes, and many other awards during its run.

Jerry Stiller, who played Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, passed away at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced on Monday. He joined the cast of the show in 1993.

It was reported in 2019 that Netflix had inked a deal with Sony Pictures Television, acquiring all 180 episodes of the show, which will be available on the streamer in 2021.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 16:36:28 IST

