Netflix acquires global rights to Seinfeld; All 180 episodes of comedy show to stream in 2021

Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of Seinfeld in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.

Netflix Inc. struck the deal with Sony Pictures Television for the global streaming rights to the Emmy-winning television comedy, which aired its final episode in 1998. Terms were not released.

Here is Netflix's announcement.

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

The deal for Seinfeld comes after Netflix announced in June that it would be losing its most popular TV show, The Office. Netflix will still carry the show for more than a year, but NBC isn't extending the license further with NBCUniversal's streaming service launching in 2020.

The show is currently available on US streaming platform Hulu, which is owned by Walt Disney Co. The company reportedly paid $130 million for its domestic rights in a deal, which expires in 2021, according to Forbes. According to TechRadar, Seinfeld will be available on Netflix in 4K resolution for the first time.

Netflix will face even more competition in November, when Apple and Disney launch their own streaming services within days of each other.

Sep 17, 2019