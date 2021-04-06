Seema Pahwa says she has tested positive for coronavirus, under home quarantine for 14 days

Seema Pahwa was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi led by Alia Bhatt, who also tested positive for COVID recently.

Actor-filmmaker Seema Pahwa has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine for 14 days.

The Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi helmer received get well soon wishes from her friends and fans in the comment section.

Pahwa was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Alia also tested positive for the virus recently and is currently under home quarantine.

Earlier, Bhansali and Alia’s actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also contracted the novel coronavirus but both of them have recovered now.

In the last few days, several big stars have tested positive for COVID-19 . Akshay Kumar recently got hospitalised as a precautionary measure after he contracted the virus while shooting for Ram Setu. More than 45 crew members of the film have also been quarantined.

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar are also recovering from the disease and are currently in home isolation.

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra Government has imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew till 30 April. In addition to this, other restrictions like the closing of private offices, theatres, and salons have also been announced.

The state has 4,52,777 active cases as of 6 April. More than 4,055 people have lost their lives, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.