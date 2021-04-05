Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar test positive for coronavirus, go into home quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar urged fans to be cautious amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal on Monday said they have tested positive for novel coronavirus .

In separate Instagram posts, both actors said they are currently in isolation and are following necessary protocols listed by the doctors. They even asked those who came in contact with them to also get tested for the virus.

Pednekar urged her fans to be cautious amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)