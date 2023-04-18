See Post: Saif Ali Khan begins shooting with the man of masses NTR Jr for NTR 30
NTR 30 is a highly anticipated Telugu-language action-drama film that will see Saif Ali Khan play a pivotal role alongside NTR Jr. The film promises to be a visual extravaganza, with an exciting storyline and a talented cast.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has officially joined the team of NTR 30, and has begun filming alongside Man of Masses NTR Jr. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and marks the first collaboration between NTR Jr. and Saif Ali Khan.
NTR 30 is a highly anticipated Telugu-language action-drama film that will see Saif Ali Khan play a pivotal role alongside NTR Jr. The film promises to be a visual extravaganza, with an exciting storyline and a talented cast.
Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board ❤🔥
The National Award winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama. @tarak9999 #JanhviKapoor #KoratalaSiva @NANDAMURIKALYAN @anirudhofficial @YuvasudhaArts pic.twitter.com/RB6s2Xh45g
— NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) April 18, 2023
Sharing the picture on social media from what looks like the set of NTR 30 the makers officially welcomed the actor to the team. They wrote- “Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board.”
The National Award winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama. NTR 30 went on the floor last month after a grand muharat ceremony in Hyderabad. This film will also mark Janhvi Kapoor debut in the Telugu industry.
NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts and will release pan Indian on 5th April 2024.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shefali Shah: 'A person once told me 'You look so good on TV but', was just amused at this ridiculous lack of decency'
The actress then shared the one comment that left her amused. "The most epic one was years ago when one person said “T.V pe toh achi lagti hai”. I wasn’t angry I was just amused at this ridiculous lack of decency."
Babylon Review: Damien Chazelle's film oscillates between madness and magic
Chaotic, messy, bloated and stunning all the same, Damien Chazelle’s box-office bomb is far too many things - some of them bad, some of them great.
10 Years of Taapsee Pannu: The journey of an outsider to leading Bollywood actress!
From being the face of prestigious brands to producing films, Taapsee's star power and influence continue to grow by leaps and bounds.