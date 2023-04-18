Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has officially joined the team of NTR 30, and has begun filming alongside Man of Masses NTR Jr. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and marks the first collaboration between NTR Jr. and Saif Ali Khan.

NTR 30 is a highly anticipated Telugu-language action-drama film that will see Saif Ali Khan play a pivotal role alongside NTR Jr. The film promises to be a visual extravaganza, with an exciting storyline and a talented cast.

Sharing the picture on social media from what looks like the set of NTR 30 the makers officially welcomed the actor to the team. They wrote- “Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board.”

The National Award winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama. NTR 30 went on the floor last month after a grand muharat ceremony in Hyderabad. This film will also mark Janhvi Kapoor debut in the Telugu industry.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts and will release pan Indian on 5th April 2024.

