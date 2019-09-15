Section 375 box office collection: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's courtroom drama rakes in Rs 3.07 cr on Day 2

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha's Section 375 was released alongside Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl this Friday. The courtroom drama grossed Rs 1.45 crore on its opening day and saw a significant increase on Day 2 (Rs 3.07 crore), taking its total box office collection to Rs 4.52 crore.

Trade analysts wrote that a positive word-of-mouth has contributed in the growth. However, it's competing for audience with entertainers like Dream Girl and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore at the box office.

Here are the latest box office figures.

#Section375 jumps on Day 2 [111.72% growth]... Word of mouth has come into play and that is converting into footfalls... Expect further growth on Day 3... Fri 1.45 cr, Sat 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 4.52 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

Khanna plays a defense lawyer to a film director accused of rape (Rahul Bhatt). On the other hand, Chadha portrays a tough public prosecutor trying to get justice for the survivor (Meera Chopra). Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film aims to shed light on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 375 had its world premiere at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Aditya Choksi, and Sanjeev Joshi.

"It is a very juicy role, every scene, every dialogue every moment gives me as an actor to bite into or to enjoy. As a performer I have enjoyed the most in my career. Also, the film is very balanced and it doesn’t take sides but it forces you to think about it. It will stay with you and force you to debate the issue in your own mind. Because the subject is sensitive to take a balanced approach is difficult, we tend take a side but the director has not done that," Khanna recently told Firstpost.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 13:27:30 IST