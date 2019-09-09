Section 375: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's courtroom drama closes Singapore South Asian International Film Festival

Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's upcoming courtroom drama, Section 375, had its world premier at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the feature is based on the rape laws in India and sheds light on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The film was selected as the closing film for the prestigious international film festival.

Section 375, which is said to be relevant in today’s times, was showcased at SGSAIFF on 7 September. It received immense love and appreciation and ended with a loud round of applause from the audience.

Overwhelmed with the reactions director Ajay Bahl says in a statement, "It is always an amazing feeling to present your film on the big screen to an intelligent and responsive audience, add to that the old world, art deco charm, of the Capitol Theatre Singapore and you have a night you will always remember. I couldn't have asked for a better beginning for the journey of Section 375. “

Producer and MD at Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak adds, " We are very happy with the way the film's been received and glad that the team's hard work has paid off. We are excited about the release of the film back home in India"

While talking about preparing for her role in the film, Richa told Times Now, "I want to stay in the zone of my character. We did a massive portion of courtroom sequences which needed me to stay focused, as it needed for me to be in the element and be in the character which was high on emotions. Shooting for courtroom scenes needs a lot of channelling of emotions and thus, my life was all about going to the sets and back home (sic)."

The film also stars Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat in pivotal roles and will release on 13 September in India. It is a Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, PVR Pictures and Panorama Studios International release.

