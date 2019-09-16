Section 375 box-office collection: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's courtroom drama earns Rs 8.04 cr in opening weekend

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha's courtroom drama Section 375 grossed Rs 8.04 crore in its three day opening weekend run at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 1.45 crore on its opening day, Rs 3.07 crore on Day 2, and saw a slight increase with Rs 3.52 crore on Day 3.

Trade analysts said that a positive word-of-mouth has contributed in the growth. However, it's competing for audience with entertainers like Dream Girl and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore at the box office. According to koimoi.com, Section 375's opening weekend earnings are lesser in comparison to Akshaye's last film, The Accidental Prime Minister (Rs 11-12 crore).

Akshaye plays Tarun Saluja, a defense lawyer to a film director accused of rape Rohan Khurana (Rahul Bhatt). On the other hand, Richa portrays Hiral Gandhi, a tough public prosecutor trying to get justice for the survivor Anjali Dangle (Meera Chopra). Written by Manish Gupta and directed by Ajay Bahl, the film aims to shed light on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 375 had its world premiere at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Aditya Choksi, and Sanjeev Joshi.

"With Gupta’s fine writing, Section 375 does not take a shrill, moralistic stand. It also does not cave to Bollywood-ised courtroom hysteria (don’t expect grand chants of ‘Milord’), sticking to a highly charged narrative that nimbly looks at both sides of the case and, ultimately, defers to the rule of law," wrote Udita Jhunjhunwala.

Richa spoke about her film with Firstpost recently, "The director has given the subject so much dignity and maturity. Every character in the film has dignity. He didn’t make the rape victim behave like a victim. In less mature hands, the subject would suffer. It could go either way, it won’t be something that is celebrated and enjoyed. It is a very tricky topic. If you don’t do it properly, you will offend either gender. In Section 375, we have managed to strike a fine balance."

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 14:34:03 IST