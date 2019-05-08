Section 375: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's courtroom drama to release on 2 August

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer Section 375 is set to release in theatres on 2 August. The film, based on an important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country, is directed by Ajay Bahl. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle.

Akshaye Khanna plays a best-in-the-business defense lawyer to a film director (played by Rahul Bhatt) who is accused of rape. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, plays a tough-nut public prosecutor arguing for the survivor (played by Meera Chopra).

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Section 375 had been stalled in the past owing to certain internal issues.

The film's former director, Manish Gupta, who had also penned the script, was reportedly removed from the project. Owing to Akshaye's alleged preference for The Accidental Prime Minister, the producer and director of Section 375 had a fallout.

As reported earlier, Manish's demands to move on to a different director with his script was met with a termination notice by the producer on 21 May.

However, it seems matters have settled down as Section 375 finally sees the light of day.

