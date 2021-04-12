Searching For Sheela trailer: Netflix docu-film puts spotlight on Ma Anand Sheela's controversial life

Searching for Sheela, due on 22 April on Netflix, traces her journey through India and sheds light on her new life post serving time for her alleged crimes.

After Wild Wild Country, Netflix returns with Searching For Sheela, a new docu-film that explores Ma Anand Sheela’s journey through India after 34 long years and sheds light on her new life post serving time for her alleged crimes.

The trailer of the docu-film explores her big homecoming as she reminiscing about her early life and looking forward to what’s next! It digs deeper in search of Sheela’s "true self, her life and perspective".

Commenting on Searching for Sheela and her journey, Sheela Birnstiel, the lady taking centrestage, says, 'Searching for Sheela will give you a glimpse of my real self, my identity, my life and its evolution over the last 40 years. This film is about my journey of returning to my home in India, a journey I have longed for many years. It captures the rollercoaster of emotions I experienced on this journey very well. I am looking forward to sharing my story with the world”

Check out the trailer here

Speaking about the docu-film, Executive Producer, Shakun Batra said, “I have always been very intrigued by Sheela’s extraordinary life and through this documentary, we’ve shadowed her as she travelled to India after almost 35 years. This is not an investigative piece, just an observation of a person who has had a questionable past and has always lived life on her own terms. We trace her journey as she grapples with society’s expectations of an ex-convict and attempts to re-brand the public opinion of herself. Searching for Sheela is a documentary that tries to get a closer look at one of the most sensationalized personalities in India and I am grateful to Netflix for providing us with a platform and a safe space to share her story.”

Searching for Sheela premieres on 22 April on Netflix.

