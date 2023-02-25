After two smash-hit Netflix specials (‘Dark’ and ‘Jigsaw’), selling out eight New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appearing in U.S. TV’s ‘Conan’ ten times, breaking box office records at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and touring over 54 countries, Scottish comedy superstar and writer Daniel Sloss is all set to make his India debut of his world tour, ‘Daniel Sloss: CAN’T’

Sloss will perform across 3 cities in India starting with Bengaluru on March 16th (Chowdiah Memorial Hall), New Delhi on March 17th (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) with his final act in Mumbai on March 18th(Mehboob Studios).

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination is the producer of the Indian leg of ‘Daniel Sloss: CAN’T’ global tour. MZA is an international award-winning boutique talent management and production company based in Scotland.

Commenting on his first ever India outing for his tour, Daniel Sloss said, “I’ve wanted to perform in India for a long time and I’m thrilled to finally get the opportunity. It’s been a long time coming but now it’s here; Indian fans on my social media can stop finally pestering me to come! I look forward to seeing you all very soon and to being part of India’s very first Laughing Dead Comedy Festival. See you on March 16th, 17th and 18th!”

Daniel Sloss was the youngest comedian to perform a solo season in London’s West End, at the age of 19. Known for his dark humour-laced punch lines that can make him uncomfortably hilarious, Sloss’ previous groundbreaking and hugely successful shows include ‘HUBRiS’ (the biggest global comedy show for most of 2021 as reported by Pollstar) and the acclaimed, ground-breaking ‘X’ (which played a staggering 300 performances world-wide spanning United Kingdom, North America, Australia, Hong Kong Japan amongst others selling out additional seasons in New York and Los Angeles). The live concert film of ‘X’ was released nationwide at Vue, becoming the first comedy special to have a UK cinematic premiere. Leading publishing house Penguin also published Daniel’s first book ‘Everyone You Hate is Going to Die’ in 2021, and his Netflix specials ‘Dark’ & ‘Jigsaw’ are streaming across 190 countries (and in 26 languages).

The final performance of his “DanielSloss: CAN’T” India Tour will end with the show headlining the much-awaited Laughing Dead Comedy Festival in Mumbai (March 18th-19th), a star-studded showcase of the biggest, baddest and silliest voices in Indian comedy, produced by Dead Ant Media along with BookMyShow as the official and exclusive ticketing partner. The Deadliners(headlining acts at Laughing Dead Festival) will see a slew of top-rated, much loved comedians commit acts of mass (s)laughter on the stage at the iconic Mehboob Studios and have Mumbaikars laughing their guts out! Apart from Daniel Sloss, comedians at the festival will include the who’s who of stand-up comedy performers in India, including Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Varun Thakur, Daniel Fernandes, Neeti Palta, Kunal Rao, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Ashish Shakya, Sorabh Pant, Rohan Joshi, Atul Khatri, Anirban Dasgupta, Varun Grover,Prashasti Singh, Abhishek Upmanyu and Anubhav Singh Bassi amongst others. The festival will also see several content creators and stars in the humour space including Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Sakshi Shivdasani and Srishti Dixit.

