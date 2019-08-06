Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark trailer features Lana Del Rey's cover of Donovan's 'Season of the Witch'

The latest trailer of Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is set to a cover of Donovan's 1966 song 'Season of the Witch.' The film is based on the 1981 horror anthology series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz, a staple of children’s libraries and childhood nightmares. The trailer only features a snippet of the song, which will be released alongside the film on 9 August, according to Rolling Stone.

Lana Del Rey also shared the trailer and said that she was excited for the film's audience and her fans to watch the new film and listen to her cover.

Excited for you to see this amazing film and to share my new cover of Season Of The Witch for the upcoming #scarystoriesmovie in theaters this Friday, produced by Guillermo del Toro @ReadlGDT and Director, Andre Ovredal @Filmtroll Can’t wait to give Guillermo his star tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/icnAJ8uTMz — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) August 5, 2019

"I have admired Lana’s music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with ‘Season of the Witch’ — that she would use her alchemy to transform it. She is a great artist and has been an amazing partner with us in this adventure. It is an honor for me to have met her," del Toro said in a statement, writes Rolling Stone.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn. Del Toro (The Shape of Water) took on the project in 2014 as a screenwriter and producer, handing over the direction to André Øvredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe).

Lana Del Rey recently revealed that her upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell! will be out on 30 August. She also shared the cover art, which featured her alongside actor Duke Nicholson.

Watch the trailer here.



