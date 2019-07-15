Scarlett Johansson says comments on 'authentic casting' in Ghost in the Shell, Rub & Tug misconstrued

Scarlett Johansson says comments she made on the “authentic casting” debate have been taken out of context and asserts that she supports diversity in film.

The actress came under fire in 2017 for playing an Asian character in Ghost in the Shell and canceled plans last year to portray a transgender man in the upcoming film Rub & Tug after transgender actors and advocates questioned the casting.

In a recent interview with As If magazine, she said actors should be allowed to play any person “because that is my job and the requirement of my job.”

Johansson said Saturday that those comments were subsequently edited in other publications for “clickbait.”

“I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness,” she said in a statement.

“I recognize that in reality, there is a widespread discrepancy amongst my industry that favors Caucasian, cisgender actors and that not every actor has been given the same opportunities that I have been privileged to.”

The actress responded to criticism she faced due to these two roles.

When asked for comment, the representatives for the actor told Bustle, "Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment."

Johansson's statement alludes to performances by - Tambor, Leto and Huffman, fellow cisgender actors who have played transgender characters on screen.

Tambor played a trans woman named Maura in Transparent, a show from which he was fired after facing allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied. The actor, who scored an Emmy for best lead actor in a comedy in 2016, has earlier called to "please give transgender talent a chance".

Huffman and Leto were both nominated for Oscars for their roles in Transamerica (2005) and Dallas Buyers Club (2013), respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 09:30:04 IST