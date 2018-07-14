Scarlett Johansson drops out of Rub&Tug after severe backlash for taking on role of trans man

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has dropped out of Rupert Sanders' film Rub&Tug in which she was cast as a transgender man owing to severe backlash from the LGBTQ community, according to a BBC report.

Marvel's Black Widow was set to portray 1970s Pittsburgh crime boss Dante "Tex" Gill, who was born Jean Gill, in the film, however she was criticised by those who said that the role should have gone to a member of the transgender community. The criticism was also an attempt to point out the limited number of opportunities made available to transgenders in the industry, the report said.

Oh word?? So you can continue to play us but we can’t play y’all? Hollywood is so fucked... I wouldn’t be as upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles, but we know that’s not the case. A mess. https://t.co/s8gBlBI1Sw — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) July 4, 2018

Dear #ScarlettJohansson, the way you can use your privilege as a white cis woman is to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities, not speak for them. — Elise Bauman (@baumanelise) July 4, 2018

In her initial response to this backlash, the Ghost in the Shell actress had mentioned the names of all actors who had previously portrayed similar roles. In a statement to Bustle she had said, "Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment."

However, following her exit from the film she told Out magazine, “While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person ..."

"I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film.”

The actress has previously been accused of 'whitewashing' following her role in the Hollywood remake of the Japanese anime Ghost in the Shell, in which she played a character that was originally written as Asian, the BBC report added.

