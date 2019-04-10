Scarlett Johansson calls paparazzi 'criminal stalkers', says it's 'waiting game' till another Princess Diana accident

Scarlett Johansson has said that it is just a matter of time before another incident “like Princess Diana” takes place after her dangerous brush with paparazzi. The Avengers: Endgame actress was pursued through Los Angeles by a group of paparazzi.

In a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the actress said that laws should be implemented to address the paparazzi culture. "Women across the US are stalked, harassed and frightened and a universal law to address stalking must be at the forefront of law enforcement conversations. Until paparazzi are considered by the law for the criminal stalkers they are, it’s just a waiting game before another person gets seriously injured or killed, like Princess Diana," she wrote in the statement.

Johansson went on to describe an incident after leaving the sets of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, where she was followed by five cars with blacked out windows, who kept on skipping red lights and putting other pedestrians at risk in order to "stalk" her and get to know where she was staying with her daughter. The actress had attended Jimmy Kimmel Live along with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd to promote the final film in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3, Avengers: Endgame.

Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed were killed in August 1997 when the Mercedes in which they were travelling crashed in Paris' Pont de l’Alma tunnel while they were being pursued by photographers.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 17:26:45 IST

