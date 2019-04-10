Avengers: Endgame — Neil deGrasse Tyson probes into infamous Ant-Man and Thanos’ butt theory

One of the fan theories that has become viral regarding the possible destruction of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame is that Scott Lang aka Ant-Man will shrink to the size of an ant, enter Thanos' posterior and then expand into his normal size, thereby tearing apart the Mad Titan. While the Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth remained tight-lipped on this 'Thanus theory' at their latest promotional interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has offered his take on the possibility.

"First, that’s nasty. Because if Thanos is as powerful and as evil as he is, he’s going to have powerful, evil poop. I would not want to find myself in that environment," he said in the StarTalk podcast with Charles Liu and Chuck Nice. Liu then points out that the extraterrestrial villain may even have "quantum butt armor" just to save himself if such a situation was to ever arise.

Following its germination, the butt theory may have even been bolstered by the increased significance of the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp and it seems that the microverse could indeed be the key to defeating Thanos.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 16:21:56 IST

