Sayyeshaa, Arya share first photos from their grand wedding; Allu Arjun, Farida Jalal, Anju Mahendru among guests

Sayyeshaa Saigal, grand niece of veteran actress Saira Banu, married actor Arya on Saturday. Sayyeshaa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Sumeet Sehgal and Shaheen Banu, the latter being the daughter of actor Saira Banu’s brother, Sultan Ahmed.

Arya and Sayyeshaa had confirmed their engagement on Valentine’s Day through social media.

The couple was seen enjoying pre-wedding festivities on 8 March when images of Bollywood celebrities attending the bash were released online. Actors Anju Mahendru, Sanjay Dutt, Farida Jalal among others were seen at the pre-wedding bash. Recently released images of the couple on their official social media pages revealed that both sported white ensembles for the marriage. While Sayyeshaa looked resplendent in a white lehenga, Ayra was wore an off-white sherwani paired with a silver embroidered Nehru waistcoat. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was seen arriving at the event to congratulate the couple.

The couple reportedly got romantically involved with each other on the sets of director Santhosh P Jayakumar's Ghajinikanth. The two are also presently working together on a film titled Kaappan.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 12:57:10 IST