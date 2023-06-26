Shah Rukh Khan recently delivered an all-time blockbuster in the form of Pathaan, which was directed by Siddharth Anand. Now the duo is collaborating again but with a twist. SRK and Sid are joining hands as producers and will bankroll megastar’s daughter Suhana Khan’s debut theatrical project.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film. The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors,” said a source to PinkVilla.

“It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity,” the source added.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are ready to extend their bond further by venturing into a co-production. The yet untitled film is touted to be the first of the many collaborations in the offing for SRK and Siddharth Anand in the capacity of producer,” the source concluded.

After Pathaan, Siddharth will direct Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, which also features Salman Khan in a lead role. The action-thriller is expected to be one of the most expensive Indian films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Talking about Suhana Khan, the star kid is currently gearing up for the release of The Archies, which will premiere on Netflix. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi “DOT.” Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

