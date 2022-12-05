No one can imagine Hera Pheri franchise without Akshay Kumar, who made a special place in our hearts with his portrayal of Raju. So, when the news of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akki in Hera Pheri 3 surfaced on the internet, we saw fans expressing their disappointment on social media and even trended #NoAkshayNoHeraPheri.

Later, Akshay confirmed his exit from the project at an event and got emotional talking about the Hera Pheri franchise, which gave him immense love from the audience.

And now, the latest report suggests that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has reinitiated his talks with Akki and so that we can see him along with Paresh Rawal aka Baburao and Suniel Shetty aka Shyam in Hera Pheri 3.

“While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is and also acknowledges that the credit to make the character scale new heights goes to the way in which Akshay enacted the part,” revealed a source close to the development to PinkVilla.

The source further added, “Hera Pheri can’t be made without Akshay Kumar. The idea is to bring back the most iconic comic franchise of Hindi Cinema with the original actors, and the discussions are going on at the moment. Akshay too has shown interest to collaborate with Firoz not just as an actor but also creatively to make Hera Pheri 3 a film that’s worth all the wait, hype, and anticipation.”

Revealing that money was never the issue with Akshay, the source quoted, “While there were reports of finances not working out, the reason for Akshay not doing Hera Pheri was never the money, but the script. He knows how big a franchise is and didn’t want to take things for granted just to capitalize on the brand name. But now, he and Firoz will sit down and decide on all the aspects of Hera Pheri 3. If everything goes well, Akshay could be back as Raju in Hera Pheri 3.”

