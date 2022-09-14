While the audience will encounter a dark tale of myths and superstition in the story, Saurabh Shukla has his own perception of supernatural powers.

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to bring an interesting tale of paranormal occurrences with Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya to the audience. While, The show touches upon society, and its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears, Saurabh Shukla who will be seen playing a character of a Pandit, also has some of his beliefs in the supernatural things that surround our universe that he expresses most subtly.

The shooting of Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya has its major setup planted in the quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the ‘The Land of The Dead’ that saw a Rajasthani background. While the audience will encounter a dark tale of myths and superstition in the story, Saurabh Shukla has his own perception of supernatural powers.

While speaking about the same, Saurabh shared “So you do get a feeling of what you are calling supernatural and I call it a natural phenomenon. So things happen that I never experienced before. So the human mind is such that it also processes things in a different way. So, for example in the middle of the night, you are sitting in the middle of the jungle and there is no one, but then there is a sound which yells a hell out of you because your mind is saying you are alone so the reality is that the jungle is full of things and it comes alive and then the mind started playing game and it makes you imaging and at time hallucinate also so that way I would say that I am not free from fear, so I must have gone through this fear of somebody is hiding somewhere, or how this door move when there is no one. Things like that. But I don’t think they are by some unknown forces; they are all the forces of this universe.”

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to join IAS officer Avani Raut as she sets out on a mission to uncover the truth of Shilaspura, streaming exclusively on the platform from September 16.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.