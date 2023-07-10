Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ Satyaprem Ki Katha is leaving no stone unturned to set its feet at the box office. With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film witnessed excellent growth on Sunday with a collection of Rs 5.25 crore and became the 3rd most earned film of the year. The film has successfully recovered its budget proving itself a bonafide success.

Opened with a collection of Rs 9.25 crore on day 1, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected Rs 7 crore on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of Rs 10.10 crore, while it continued the rise in its collection on day 4 Sunday with Rs 12 crore.

After which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected Rs 4.21 crore on day 5, while on Tuesday the film collected Rs 4.05 crore on day 6, further to which, with Rs 3.45 crore on day 7, Wednesday, the film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected Rs 3 crore. while the Friday collection amounts to Rs 2.85 crore. on day 9 and further having booked a great jump of 70% on Saturday day 10, the film collected Rs 4.75 crore, while it entered a superhit club proving itself a success story with its Sunday day 11 collection of Rs 5.25 crore, the film has registered an excellent growth at the box office. Now, the total of 11 days amounted to Rs 66.06 crore nett.

Moreover, made with a budget of Rs 60 crore, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ has earned more than its budget having collected Rs 66.06 crore. nett in the Indian market in just 11 days. With this, the film has profoundly proved itself a bonafide hit that is constantly heading on a successful ride ahead.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.