Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha has ended its extended opening week on a decent note as it earned Rs 53.21 crore in its first day at the box office.

Opened with the collection of 9.25 Cr. on Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected 7 Cr. on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the surge in its collection on day 4 Sunday with 12.15 Cr. after which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected 4.21 Cr. on day 5, while on Tuesday the film collected 4.05 Cr. on day 6, further to which, with 3.45 Cr. on day 7, Wednesday, the film crossed the 50 Cr. mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. With this, the total of 8 days amounts to 53.21 Cr. Nett.

With this, Satyaprem Ki Katha is running towards the weekend with great positive word of mouth and with its music hitting the chartbuster. This will surely lead to a jump in its box office numbers.

Since there is no big competition for SPKK apart from Vidya Balan’s Neeyat, the romantic-drama will retain its maximum screen across the country.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has interesting films in the pipeline like Aashiqui 3, Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among a few other unannounced ones. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is said to be part of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which will be directed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra helmer Ayan Mukerji. She also has maverick director Shankar’s pan-India biggie Game Changer costarring Ram Charan under her kitty.