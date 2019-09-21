Satyameva Jayate 2: Sequel to John Abraham, Milap Zaveri's vigilante action drama goes on floors

The sequel of John Abraham-starrer vigilante action film Satyameva Jayate has gone on floors, director Milap Zaveri announced with a tweet on Friday, 20 September.

Check out the announcement here

It all started 2 years back with a phone call to ⁦@minnakshidas⁩ in the hope that she would give me an appointment to narrate #SatyamevaJayate to ⁦@TheJohnAbraham⁩ and here we are today starting Part 2! ❤️ #SatyamevaJayate2 Love you both! pic.twitter.com/cLy7IhIhed — Milap (@zmilap) September 20, 2019

The sequel may see filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar return to acting with the sequel. According to sources close to the development, Divya was approached for the movie, and she gave her nod to it. The film will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.

The sequel is reportedly titled Satyameva Jayate 2 and scheduled to release on 14 August 2020, clashing with Abhishek Dudhaiya's war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn.

The first film also featured Bajpayee and narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officials. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by law. The film hit the theatres on Independence Day 2018, and had the highest opening day for an A-rated film. Despite raking in Rs 103.21 crore domestically, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Milap is earlier working on his next directorial venture Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to hit the screens on 22 November. John, on the other hand, will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy, Pagalpanti, which is also releasing on the same day. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 09:53:11 IST