Parmanu box office collection: John Abraham-starrer mints Rs 63 cr, becoming his highest solo grosser

FP Staff

Jun,26 2018 12:53:27 IST

Currently in its sixth week, John Abraham and Diana Penty's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has raked in Rs 63.68 crore. In its fifth weekend, the Abhishek Sharma-directorial made Rs 1.54 crore, making it Abraham's highest solo grosser till date.

John Abraham in Parmanu: A Story of Pokhran/Image from Twitter.

Here's a look at the film's week-wise earnings:

Interestingly, the film is being shown in more number of theatres in the fifth week as opposed to the fourth.

Abraham's last two releases — Dishoom and Rocky Handsome — had made Rs 70 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively, as per Bollywood Hungama. However, in Dishoom, the actor had co-starred with Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra which makes Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran his highest solo grosser.

Revolving around a team of officers conducting a covert operation, Parmanu tells the story of how India decided to become a nuclear state and the people who made it possible.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 12:53 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Diana Penty #John Abraham #Parmanu box office #Parmanu: A Story of Pokhran

