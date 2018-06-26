You are here:

Parmanu box office collection: John Abraham-starrer mints Rs 63 cr, becoming his highest solo grosser

Currently in its sixth week, John Abraham and Diana Penty's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has raked in Rs 63.68 crore. In its fifth weekend, the Abhishek Sharma-directorial made Rs 1.54 crore, making it Abraham's highest solo grosser till date.

#Parmanu maintains a HEALTHY TREND... Emerges John Abraham’s highest *solo* grosser... [Week 5] Fri 27 lakhs, Sat 59 lakhs, Sun 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 63.68 cr. India biz... Running in more screens in Week 5 [331] than Week 4 [318]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2018

Here's a look at the film's week-wise earnings:

#Parmanu biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 35.41 cr Week 2: ₹ 16.42 cr Week 3: ₹ 7.03 cr Week 4: ₹ 3.28 cr Weekend 5: ₹ 1.54 cr Total: ₹ 63.68 cr India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2018

Interestingly, the film is being shown in more number of theatres in the fifth week as opposed to the fourth.

Abraham's last two releases — Dishoom and Rocky Handsome — had made Rs 70 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively, as per Bollywood Hungama. However, in Dishoom, the actor had co-starred with Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra which makes Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran his highest solo grosser.

Revolving around a team of officers conducting a covert operation, Parmanu tells the story of how India decided to become a nuclear state and the people who made it possible.

