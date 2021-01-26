Satyamev Jayate to now release on 14 May in theares, announces John Abraham on Republic Day

John Abraham, who will play a police officer in Satyameva Jayate 2, announced the film's release date with a new promotional still.

John Abraham on Tuesday announced that his film Satyameva Jayate 2 will be hitting theatres countrywide on 14 May.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the Milap Zaveri-directed film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and also features Divya Khosla Kumar.

Abraham shared the news of the film's release date on social media as he celebrated the country's 72nd Republic Day.

The 48-year-old actor uploaded a photo in which he is donning a white kurta-pyjama along with a turban and holding the National flag.

Here is the update

TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN!

The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021 pic.twitter.com/iFSMq9qMrS — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2021

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a departure from its original Mumbai setting and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow. A Times of India report previously said Abraham's character will quash corruption in "all spheres from the police to politicians, industrialists, and the common man.”

Last week, superstar Salman Khan had said his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in theatres on 13 May this year coinciding with Eid.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action drama was scheduled to hit screens during Eid on 22 May, 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)