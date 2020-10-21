Satyajit Ray's Feluda and Professor Shonku to be incorporated in a film on director's centenary

Bankrolled by SVF Films, Satyajit Ray's iconic characters Feluda and Professor Shonku will feature in a yet-to-be-titled film directed by his son Sandip Ray.

The film industry along with the rest of the country will observe the 100th birth anniversary of veteran filmmaker Satyajit Ray in 2021. To make the centenary of the director memorable, Bengal's media and entertainment house SVF will release a film featuring two of Ray's iconic characters Feluda and Professor Shonku.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by his son Sandip Ray. The film showcasing two of the monumental characters in the Bengali literature will be released in May next year.

In 1965, Ray wrote the first draft of a short story that featured a young boy and his older cousin brother. The cousin was Prodosh Chandra Mitra, also known as Feluda, who continues to rule the hearts and minds of every single reader of Bengali literature. Even after five decades since the first story was written, Feluda hasn’t had any national adaptations in popular media like cinema or the television.

Professor Shonku is a Bengali scientist and inventor. The character was inspired by Sherlock Holmes creator, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Professor Challenger.

Ray is widely regarded for his films The Apu Trilogy, The Music Room, The Big City and Charulata, among others. He also bagged several awards, honours and recognition, including an Honorary Academy Award in 1992.