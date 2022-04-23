Satyajit Ray death anniversary: A look at the iconic filmmaker's classics

On Satyajit Ray's death anniversary, lets go down memory lane and have a look at some of his best works.

Nation remembers iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray on the occasion death anniversary today, 23 April. A man of many talents Ray, was a filmmaker, screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, author, lyricist, essayist, magazine editor and music composer. He is considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.

Born in 1921 in Kolkata, Ray was drawn into filmmaking after witnessing the work of Italian neorealist, Vittorio De Sica's Bicycle Thieves. Even before he stepped into the independent filmmaking industry, Ray met French filmmaker Jean Renoir.

He directed 37 films in his lifetime, which included documentaries and short films. His first film Pather Panchali was released in 1955 and won 11 international awards. Ray has been credited to bring Indian cinema to world recognition with the Pather Panchali trilogy.

On the occasion of Satyajit Ray's 30th death anniversary, here's a look at some of his classics:

Pather Panchali - Pather Panchali was Satyajit Ray's first film, which was released in 1955. The film received huge success and introduced Indian cinema to the world. The film revolves around the life of Apu and his sister Durga, who try their best to make the most out of their poverty-stricken lives. Things go downhill after their father leaves for a job in town.

Aparajito - Aparajito is the sequel to Pather Panchali and was released in 1957. The film revolves around the life of Apu, who moves to Calcutta to complete his studies after his father's death. As Apu's mother's health goes downhill, she decides not to send the news of her deteriorating health to him, fearing his studies will be impacted.

Apur Sansar: Apur Sansar is the third and final instalment in the Apu trilogy. The film was released in 1959. It revolves around Apu's life as an adult who gets married to a young woman Aparna. As their relationship starts to bloom, Aparna dies while giving birth to their son. Apu holds his son responsible for his wife's death and leaves him behind and turns into a recluse.

Jalsaghar - Jalsaghar is yet another classic masterpiece by Ray. The film was released in 1958. Despite receiving poor responses, in the beginning, Jalsaghar won the Presidential Award for best film.

Mahanagar - Released in 1963, Mahanagar is considered to be one of Ray's greatest works. The film revolves around Arati, who takes up a job because of increasing financial pressure and this eventually makes her husband insecure.

Charulata - The film was released in 1964 and is considered one of Satyajit Ray's finest works. Charulata falls in love with her brother-in-law Amal after her husband Bhupati, a newspaper editor, has no time for her.

Nayak: The Hero - Nayak: The Hero was released in 1966. The film was composed, written, and directed by Satyajit Ray. It revolves around a matinee idol who, on his way to Delhi, opens up to a journalist about his past mistakes and insecurities.

