Satyadev Kancharan plays a neurosurgeon in Aha's well-received original thriller series Locked

FP Staff

May 26, 2020 16:59:00 IST

Satyadev Kancharana-led web series Locked, currently streaming on Aha, has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Written and directed by Pradeep Deva Kumar, the 7-episode thriller made its debut on 24 March. The show, which also stars Sri Lakshmi, Aberaam Varma, Keshav Deepak, Bindu Chandramouli, Vasu Inturi, John Kottoly and Rishikanth, has been receiving appreciation ever since its release.

In Locked, Satyadev plays Dr Anand, a character with shades of grey. The story unravels when Dr Anand Chakravarthy, a neurosurgeon, is trapped inside his own house With unexpected twists in every situations, a man who is not who he claims to be, two female robbers stuck in an eerie of danger and a cop along with two uninvited guests all find themselves in the house. Locked takes you an exhilarating chase of finding the culprit and who is Dr Anand.

Watch the Locked trailer here

Satyadev, recently spoke about choosing to showcase his art through a digital series and the success of Locked in a statement: "I’ve always wanted to explore my horizons, grow and expand with them. So, getting into web series was something I was always open to. It’s great to see that people have liked my work."

Here is how viewers are reacting to the series

