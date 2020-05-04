Satyadev Kancharana says he chose to star in web series Locked as he did not want to be bound to one type of role

Satyadev Kancharana-led web series Locked, directed by Pradeep Devakumar, is currently streaming on Aha. The show, which also stars Sri Lakshmi, Aberaam Varma, Keshav Deepak, Bindu Chandramouli, Vasu Inturi, John Kottoly and Rishikanth, has received appreciation ever since its release.

Satyadev, who is known to take up unconventional roles recently spoke about choosing to showcase his art through a digital series and the success of Locked in a statement: "I’ve always wanted to explore my horizons, grow and expand with them. So, getting into web series was something I was always open to. It’s great to see that people have liked my work. Both Gods of Dharmapuri (on Zee5) and Locked have done tremendously well. Though GoD was a while ago, Locked’s success is still fresh as I receive 50-60 messages everyday praising the series.”

Locked marks the directorial debut of Pradeep, where Satyadev plays Anand, a character with shades of grey.

“I don’t want to be bound to [one type of] a role. So what if the character’s older than me and has a grey role? Throughout my career, I’ve always wanted to see myself as a bridge between an antagonist, protagonist and an important character. I believe that’s what makes for a strong, flawed character role," the actor explained.

To get under the skin of Anand, the admitting to reading script diligently and understanding every little detail about his character.

Even though web-series are fairly new to the Telugu entertainment industry, Gangs of Dharmapuri and Locked are trying to change the game. Satyadev said that the audience will watch a show or film solely based on its content.

His next project is Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, produced by Arka Mediaworks (Baahubali series, Vedam and Panjaa) alongside three more films.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 16:59:13 IST