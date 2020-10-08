Saturday Night Live performer dropped after flouting show's coronavirus safety protocols

Morgan Wallen was dropped from Saturday Night Live after he was shown on TikTok socialising maskless at a crowded bar and house party in Alabama

Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on Saturday Night Live after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologised after he was shown on TikTok socialising maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.

The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were “short-sighted” and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.

Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.

Meanwhile, filming on the new Jurassic World movie at Pinewood Studios in the UK has been suspended for two weeks because of COVID-19 cases on set. Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted Wednesday that there were “a few” positive tests for the virus.

He added that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but that they would be pausing for two weeks regardless to adhere to safety protocols.

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests last night and that all tested negative this morning.

“The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount,” the spokesperson added. “Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”

