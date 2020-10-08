Jurassic World: Dominion UK shoot suspended after a few crew members test positive for coronavirus
Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow said that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but shoot would halt regardless, to adhere to safety protocols
Filming on the new Jurassic World movie at Pinewood Studios in the UK has been suspended for two weeks because of COVID-19 cases on set. Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted Wednesday that there were “a few” positive tests for the virus.
He added that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but that they would be pausing for two weeks regardless to adhere to safety protocols.
Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX
— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020
A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests last night and that all tested negative this morning.
“The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount,” the spokesperson added. “Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”
On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of Jurassic World: Dominion was being delayed a year to June 2022.
The franchise starring Chris Pratt was one of the first major Hollywood productions to restart after pandemic-related shutdowns. The New York Times in August wrote about the enhanced safety protocols on the set and a few crewmember cases in Britain and in Malta over the summer.
It’s the second significant shoot to be affected by COVID-19. Last month the UK shoot on The Batman, a Warner Bros film, also halted production because of a positive case.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
