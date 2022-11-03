Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are what we call as unconventional. Actually, it’s the media that has coined the term for actors that don’t have the perfect looks or bodies. The two are collaborating for a film called Double XL, a comedy that celebrates women and weight and debates and discusses the skewed male fantasies. Men are unhealthily obsessed with perfection, especially the one that pertains to bodies. Here are two women, unabashed about their weight and how they give a damn.

And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the captain of the ship, the director Satram Ramani talks about working with the two actresses, the experience of shooting the film, and what could be the takeaway for the audiences.

Where did the idea of Double XL come from?

So Mudassar Bhai, Mudassar Aziz, Sonakshi, Huma, Zaheer Iqbal, they all one day went for dinner. There was some talk about body shaming and looking at them, he felt there should be a film on these two double sized girls. We asked them if this was a good idea and they both good excited. That’s how the germ of the idea came in.

Do you remember Sonakshi and Huma’s reaction when they read the script?

Yeah, they were very excited, very happy. There’s no one apart from these two who could fit into this story. They have performed really well because they have faced this in the past. They were just waiting for the film to start.

Do we have people in this industry, so driven by looks, that are comfortable in their own skin?

There would be a percentage of people who would be comfortable in their size and skin and shape. But there’s a standard everyone tends to follow and there’s a dialogue about this in our film also. I don’t know who is creating this standard and everyone is running behind it. But there’s some change that’s happening, I would say.

Talk to me about your experience of shooting with your leading ladies.

It was really fun. Both Sonakshi and Huma are really fun. Huma would come with her own characteristics, Sonakshi, I would say, is blessed with a magic button. You just have to convey to her what you want and she’ll deliver that.

A male writer and a male director are coming together for a female centric film. We don’t have too many examples like these.

I’m very happy to do that and it reflects in our film also. There’s no such thing as male writer or female writer when it comes to a script. We would look at a film like a film. We have to understand the characters’ emotions and deliver the right film.

What do you feel can be the audiences’ takeaway from Double XL?

I feel people are going to talk about this topic. A lot of people in their lives have gone through body shaming or commented on someone’s shape and size, so conversations will happen, there would be an impact.

