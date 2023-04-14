Fans and film industry colleagues fondly remembered late actor Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary on Thursday, 13 April. Known for his iconic roles in many Bollywood superhits, Kaushik breathed his last on 8 March. Interestingly, producer Boney Kapoor and his family were known to be close friends with the late actor. The duo’s professional relationship can be traced back to the 1980s. At that time, Boney reportedly hired Satish, who had recently graduated from the National School of Drama, for a salary of Rs 201. Impressed by Kaushik’s talent, Anil Kapoor, who was also involved in the project, vouched for him, resulting in Boney increasing the late actor’s pay to Rs. 500.

The bond of Satish and Boney grew stronger over years and Boney even entrusted Satish with directing the film, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. But the film saw significant losses and it nearly caused Boney to go bankrupt. After the movie incurred a loss of Rs 50 crores, Satish was deeply affected and even contemplated suicide. “I was newly married and even my wife was fed up. If I would have jumped out of the window, nothing would have happened, as I was on the first floor. The dinner table was set on the ground floor. If I had jumped I would have landed on Bhindi Ki Sabzi and people would have made fun of that as well,” the late actor said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

However, in subsequent interviews, both Boney and Satish made light of those ideas and joked about them.

Satish was a renowned actor and comedian, who was also popular for his contributions as a producer, director and screenwriter. The actor finished graduation from Kirori Mal College in Delhi, and received professional training from National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

Over the course of his career, Satish appeared in more than 100 films and shows. One of his most notable roles in theatre was in the Hindi adaptation of Arthur Miller’s play ‘Death of a Salesman’ titled Salesman Ramlal. Taking about films, Satish gained immense popularity for his iconic role in Mr. India (1987).

Some of his notable films that gained widespread acclaim include Ram Lakhan (1989), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and Deewana Mastana (1997).

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack and subsequently passed away on 8 March. He was rushed to St. Fortis Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him dead.

