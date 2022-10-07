Karm Yuddh which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is a powerful revenge drama with spectacular performances from Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam & Ashutosh Rana. Owing to its interesting storyline, astute direction and superlative performances, it is the most watched series across platforms for the week ending 2nd October 2022 according to Ormax Media report. Karm Yuddh is directed by Ravi Adhikari and produced by Kailashnath Adhikari under the banner of Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise.

Karm Yuddh is a story about power battles within a rich Bengali family, The Roys. How blood turns against blood in the quest for power that emotions have no place in a relationship. The story has been crafted in a specific style that takes the audience on a different journey altogether that spans human emotions that range from anger to happiness, to jealousy and longing.

The talented star-cast of Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam, Ashutosh Rana, Anjana Sukhani and Pranay Pachauri along with the others have brought forth a masterpiece which is being loved by everyone all over. The show was trending in the top 10 trends all over social media as netizens were enchanted by the series. Words of praise were floating all across media, social media from notable film and media personalities as well.

Karm Yuddh with its exciting narrative, the picturesque backdrop of Kolkata and the chessboard tactics of a business family has piqued interest amongst viewers across geographies making it one of the most watched series in the OTT sphere.

The IMDb rating for the series is 8.6/10.

Ashutosh Rana has acted in films like Dhadak, Mulk, Simmba, Sonchiriya, War, Bhoot- Part 1 over the years. He will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

