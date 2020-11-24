Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy passes away aged 55 after kidney ailment

Ashiesh Roy, who was undergoing dialysis, complained of breathlessness before collapsing on Monday night.

Television actor Ashiesh Roy passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Mumbai. He was 55. The actor is known for his role in TV serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Banegi Apni Baat, Jeannie Aur Juju, Byomkesh Bakshi.

The Indian Express report said Ashiesh Roy's staff confirmed the news about the actor's death.

The staff said that Roy collapsed around 3:45 am. He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing dialysis. His health had improved slightly in the last few weeks.

"His sister will arrive from Kolkata in the evening. A call on funeral will be then taken,” the staff member was quoted as saying.

Roy also complained of breathlessness before collapsing in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A report by The Times of India mentioned Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA Amit Behl saying that he was informed about Roy's death by director Arvind Babbal.

Actress Tina Ghai said, “We are grief-stricken. We have activated the Zonal heads at CINTAA. There is a problem in acquiring the death certificate too as he passed away at home."

The report quoted the security guard of Pataliputra building in Jogeshwari, Mumbai where Ashiesh was residing saying the servant informed him that Ashiesh had a couple of hiccups and immediately collapsed. The actor was reportedly quite okay on Monday and he was supposed to undergo dialysis today (Tuesday).

In May this year, Ashiesh Roy was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). He took to social media to seek financial assistance from his well-wishers to undergo dialysis.

In January last year, the actor was admitted to a hospital after suffering a paralysis attack. He reportedly underwent surgery for the removal of a blood clot in his brain in August 2018.

A number of celebrities took to social media to express condolences over the demise of Ashiesh Roy.

See the posts

Bond, Ashiesh Roy gone too soon. Rest well my friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Gone too soon . Rest in peace brother #AshieshRoy — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) November 24, 2020