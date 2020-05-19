Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy admitted to ICU, seeks financial assistance for treatment on social media

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy, who is currently in intensive care unit (ICU), took to social media to seek financial assistance from his well-wishers.

Through two Facebook posts, the actor said that he needed funds to undergo dialysis. Roy’s co-star Jyotsna Chandola and Sasural Simar Ka writer-producer Vinta Nanda expressed the desire to help the ailing actor asking his whereabouts and bank details.

Here are the posts





A number of people asked him about the amount he needs for his treatment. Many prayed for his early recovery.

In January last year, Roy was admitted to a hospital after suffering a paralysis attack, according to a Times of India report. India Today mentions that he reportedly underwent surgery for the removal of a blood clot in his brain in August 2018.

Roy essayed the role of Suryendra Bhardwaj from 2016 to 2018 in Sasural Simar Ka, which starred Dipika Kakkar in the lead role. He has previously worked in many other television serials, including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Banegi Apni Baat, Jeannie Aur Juju, Mere Angne Mein, Baa Bahu Aur Baby and the DD detective drama Byomkesh Bakshi.

Times of India adds that a number of television actors are going through financial crisis as shooting of serials have been stalled due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. It was recently reported that Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide after he was unable to repay pending dues.

