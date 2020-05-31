Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu announces his next project with director Parasuram

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu took to social media and announced the title and a first look poster of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindham-fame.

The image features Mahesh's slightly unkempt stubble, his pierced ear and a neck tattoo of a Re 1 coin. The actor chose his father and veteran actor Krishna's birthday for the big reveal. The makers are yet to announce a female lead and supporting cast.

Here is the poster

Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta and Navin Yerneni are attached as producers. Thaman S, who has previously scored songs for films like Disco Raja, Venky Mama and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, will score Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Thaman has served as music director on Mahesh's previous films like Dookudu (2011), Businessman (2012) and Aagadu (2014), .

PS Vinod is the cinematographer on board, while Marthand K Venkatesh will serve as the editor.

Mahesh's last release was the action comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra Prasad were also part of the cast. According to Hindustan Times, the film, where Mahesh played the role of a soldier, went on to make Rs 200 crore at the box office.

His other upcoming projects reportedly include an untitled film with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh helmer Sandeep Vanga Reddy and one with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. In April, Rajamouli had confirmed that after wrapping RRR he would work with Mahesh in a feature produced by KL Narayana.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 13:55:27 IST

