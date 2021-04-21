Along with cinemas, Salman Khan’s Radhe will be available on a pay-per-view basis on ZEEPlex as well as major DTH operators from 13 May.

Salman Khan's Radhe will simultaneously release in cinemas and on a pay-per-view basis on ZEEPlex on 13 May. The film will also be available on DTH operators such as Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

The trailer of Radhe, which marks the actor's third venture with director Prabhu Deva, will be out tomorrow (22 April).

The action drama was scheduled to hit screens during Eid on 22 May last year but was delayed due to the pandemic-mandated shutdown. In January, the makers confirmed that Radhe will be out in theatres.

Radhe will also open in theatres worldwide, adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the respective governments.

Here is the announcement

#RADHE IN CINEMAS AND DIGITAL MEDIUMS ON SAME DAY... #SalmanKhan’s #Radhe will release simultaneously in cinemas and digital mediums [pay per view] on 13 May 2021... Trailer drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JqGfaWSdpb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2021

Khan previous Eid releases include hits like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Kick.

The film is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios.

Radhe is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited. Disha Patani will be seen opposite the actor after their first collaboration, Bharat.Randeep Hood and Jackie Shroff also star in crucial roles.

"It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don’t want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times," a Salman Khan Films spokesperson said.

After Radhe, Khan's next project in Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The superstar's line-up also includes films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the third instalment of the Tiger series, and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathan.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)