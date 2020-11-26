Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 trailer to debut on 28 November ahead of Christmas release

Coolie No 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No 1 will release on Saturday, 28 November at 12 pm. The film, directed by David Dhawan, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December 2020.

See the post

TRAILER DROPS ON 28 NOV... Trailer of #CoolieNo1 - starring #VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan - will be unveiled on 28 Nov 2020, 12 noon... Directed by David Dhawan... Premieres 25 Dec 2020 on #Amazon. #Christmas pic.twitter.com/1oFZxjhSbd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2020

Varun Dhawan took to Twitter asking his fans and followers to note the time of the trailer launch. He said that the Coolie No 1 trailer will be released on Amazon Prime Video's Facebook and YouTube page.

Arrival time note kar lijiye trailer ka! 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain 🙏 #CoolieNo1OnPrime 🎄 #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/2iwq6Uunnu — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 26, 2020

Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram wrote that the trailer of Coolie No 1 will mark the "beginning of entertainment."

The poster shared shows Varun in five different avatars, while Sara is lying on him looking sensuously at the camera.

Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan's 45th film and it also marks Varun and Sara's first onscreen appearance together.

The original film that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles, was also directed by David Dhawan. The upcoming film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment, who bankrolled the 1995 film as well.

The shooting of the film started on 7 August last year in Bangkok. Earlier, Varun said that he was the most enthused to act in an adaptation of Coolie No 1 especially because he thought the original film was extremely entertaining.

"I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake," Varun said.

The comedy film will also star Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania. It was earlier scheduled to release on 1 May 2020.