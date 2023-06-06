Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting positive responses from the audience and have been putting good numbers at the box office. The film opened with a bang, and the audience lauded Sara Ali Khan’s performance, that no one could have played the role of a small-town girl better than her. Well, today the actress took to her Instagram stories and thanked fans for showering love. She also shared a throwback photo from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke shoot days.

The actress took to her social media to thank the audience for their love, and she also reminisced the days of filming in Ujjain City. While sharing the behind – the- scene clip Sara wrote, “Missing these car rides….Missing those shoot days So grateful for the love #ZaraHatkeZaraBachKe is getting #throwback #TakeUsBack”.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also features Sushmita Mukherjee, Inaamulhaq, Akash Khurana, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi and others in prominent roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The songs are composed by Sachin-Jigar while the score is given by Sandeep Shirodkar.

Somya ka hai bas ek motto, lena hai inhe talaaq sahparivaar! पेश hai ek hatke kahani from the makers of Luka Chuppi and Mimi. ☺️ Book your tickets sahparivaar – https://t.co/qLNdqdTr6u #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in theatres now. @vickykaushal09 @SaraAliKhan #RakeshBedi… pic.twitter.com/x80BhMbX69 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) June 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, Anurag Basu’s Metro Inn..Dino (costarring Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher) and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.