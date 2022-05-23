The Atrangi Re star will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to be-titled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Raazi actor. Apart from that, the actress will also feature in Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh; the project is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

Sara Ali Khan is riding high on the success of her film Atrangi Re. She is known to be a colourful and cheerful person and is always seen in the best of the attires when it comes to her style quotient.

Sara Ali Khan is a travel freak and is often seen travelling with her family or friends. The versatile actress is currently enjoying some downtime in London. And the pictures from her trip showcase her "Neon and Dramatic" side, to the delight of her fans.

Here is what she posted:

In one picture, the actor can be seen wearing a shiny blue coloured jacket over a pink T-Shirt, a pink cap, purple lowers and silver sparkly shoes. In the second one, we can see her wearing a light orange tee over dark orange tights that were paired with white sneakers. In another photo, see can be seen wearing a light pink coloured hoodie that was paired with orange pants. Captioning these pictures, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress wrote, “Enough of the monochromatic. It’s time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic #alwaysextra”.

On the work front, Pinkvilla had reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film on the 1942 Quit India movement. While her character details are yet to be revealed, it was said that the actress will be playing the lead in the film that will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film will reportedly be released on Amazon Prime Video and will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Entertainment.

The Atrangi Re star will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Raazi actor. Apart from that, the actress will also feature in Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh; the project is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

