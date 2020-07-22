Sara Ali Khan shares childhood picture of Holi celebration with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim
In her most recent throwback picture, Sara Ali Khan looks back at a childhood Holi celebration
Actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday treated her fans to a family picture of a Holi celebration. A young Amrita Singh can be seen alongside Ibrahim and Sara, with their faces streaked with bright colour.
Sara often shares photographs from her childhood and from the sets of her films on social media.
Here is Sara's post
The post has garnered more than 10 lakh likes within two hours of being online.
Sara was last seen onscreen with Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imitiaz Ali. The film borrowed its title from Ali's 2009 feature, which starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.
The actor's next project includes Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The comedy is a reboot of David Dhawan's 1995 hit film of the same name. The film was slated to release in cinemas on 1 May, but has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 38: Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan wish actor on birthday
Priyanka Chopra's Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma posted their birthday wishes for the actor on social media
Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan essays celebrated mathematics genius in Anu Menon's directorial
Shakuntala Devi was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations.
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek are 'clinically stable', admitted to isolation ward after testing positive for COVID-19
A hospital source said that Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan do not require aggressive treatment for the coronavirus