Sara Ali Khan shares childhood picture of Holi celebration with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim

In her most recent throwback picture, Sara Ali Khan looks back at a childhood Holi celebration

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday treated her fans to a family picture of a Holi celebration. A young Amrita Singh can be seen alongside Ibrahim and Sara, with their faces streaked with bright colour.

Sara often shares photographs from her childhood and from the sets of her films on social media.

Here is Sara's post

The post has garnered more than 10 lakh likes within two hours of being online.

Sara was last seen onscreen with Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imitiaz Ali. The film borrowed its title from Ali's 2009 feature, which starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The actor's next project includes Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The comedy is a reboot of David Dhawan's 1995 hit film of the same name. The film was slated to release in cinemas on 1 May, but has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from Asian News International)